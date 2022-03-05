Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender Europe 22 - Medical Professionals in Baumholder [Image 5 of 7]

    Defender Europe 22 - Medical Professionals in Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Field Hospital at the Airfield at Maneuver Training Area. A sickroom awaiting patients during Defender 22. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. Baumholder, Germany, May 03, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 05:04
    Photo ID: 7189559
    VIRIN: 220503-A-MX671-0005
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Europe 22 - Medical Professionals in Baumholder [Image 7 of 7], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

