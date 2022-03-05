German Bundeswehr Unit Crest of the Sanitaetsregiment 2 on the Airfield at Maneuver Training Area. The exercise is part of Defender 22. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. The heraldic meaning shows a Madonna with a child, the Original was painted on the backside of a map and mounted to a wall at Christmas 1942 in a Bunker of Stalingrad by a German Surgeon. The right part symbolize the City of Koblenz where the Unit is stationed the blue is the Color of the German Medicals and the Iron Cross with a Aesculapius Staff as a symbol of medical profession. Baumholder, Germany, May 03, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 05:04 Photo ID: 7189555 VIRIN: 220503-A-MX671-0003 Resolution: 5152x4120 Size: 5.14 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defender Europe 22 - Medical Professionals in Baumholder [Image 7 of 7], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.