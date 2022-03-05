U.S. Army Staff Spc. Beau Schaechterle, 512th Field Hospital and a German Lt. Col. (Oberfeldarzt) of the Sanitaetsregiment 2 observe the first aid of a patient at the Field Hospital at the Airfield at Maneuver Training Area. The exercise is part of Defender 22. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. . Baumholder, Germany, May 03, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 05:03
|Photo ID:
|7189553
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-MX671-0001
|Resolution:
|5152x4120
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defender Europe 22 - Medical Professionals in Baumholder [Image 7 of 7], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT