Defender Europe 22 - Medical Professionals in Baumholder

U.S. Army Medic with 512th Field Hospital and a German Bundeswehr Medic (Sanitaetsregiment 2) working hand in hand during Defender 22. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. . Baumholder, Germany, May 03, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 05:04 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE