220506-N-DE439-336 ROTA, Spain (May 6, 2022) Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical Fireman Aaron Zapanta (left) assists Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical Fireman Vinicius Sales (right) look for signs of fire during a fire drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) on May 6, 2022. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 03:30 Photo ID: 7189499 VIRIN: 220506-N-DE439-336 Resolution: 4228x3020 Size: 1.25 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Main Space Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.