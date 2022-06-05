Main Space Fire Drill

220506-N-DE439-310 ROTA, Spain (May 6, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) search for fire in the main engine space during a fire drill on May 6, 2022. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released).

