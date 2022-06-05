Main Space Fire Drill

220506-N-DE439-110 ROTA, Spain (May 6, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Ashley M. Bass (left) assists Damage Controlman Fireman Recruit Lashayla Anderson (right) during a fire drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) on May 6, 2022. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released).

