Main Space Fire Drill

220506-N-DE439-017 ROTA, Spain (May 6, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Villaseñorcervantes (left) and Damage Controlman Fireman Adaysia Wilson (right) put out a simulated fire aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a fire drill on May 6, 2022. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released).

