Sapper Leaders Course Urban Breaching and Demo Range

U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, prepare a water charge during the Sapper Leaders Course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 7, 2022. The Sapper Leaders Course provides combat engineer squad leaders with the technical and tactical proficiency required to provide mobility, counter mobility and survivability to infantry company commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

