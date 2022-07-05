Sapper Leaders Course Urban Breaching and Demo Range

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Bozzello, a Deer Park, New York, native and combat engineer with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, sets security during the Sapper Leaders Course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 7, 2022. The Sapper Leaders Course provides combat engineer squad leaders with the technical and tactical proficiency required to provide mobility, counter mobility and survivability to infantry company commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

