    Sapper Leaders Course Urban Breaching and Demo Range [Image 19 of 26]

    Sapper Leaders Course Urban Breaching and Demo Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donavon Banks-Austin, a Washington D.C. native and combat engineer with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, prepares a fuse during the Sapper Leaders Course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 7, 2022. The Sapper Leaders Course provides combat engineer squad leaders with the technical and tactical proficiency required to provide mobility, counter mobility and survivability to infantry company commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 21:39
    Photo ID: 7188975
    VIRIN: 220507-M-CQ925-1497
    Resolution: 1728x2592
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Engineer
    Shotgun
    Sapper
    Demo
    2dMarDiv

