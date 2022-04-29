Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Commissions First Female Tongan Officer

    U.S. Navy Commissions First Female Tongan Officer

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    220429-N-DK042-1116 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (April 29, 2022) Ens. Mary McCray, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), bows her head for the benediction during her comissioning ceremony at ACB 1, April 29, 2022. McCray is the first female Tongan commissioned officer in U.S. Navy history. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

    This work, U.S. Navy Commissions First Female Tongan Officer [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

