U.S. Navy Commissions First Female Tongan Officer

220429-N-DK042-1116 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (April 29, 2022) Ens. Mary McCray, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), has her shoulder board attached by her family during her commissioning ceremony at ACB 1, April 29, 2022. McCray is the first female Tongan commissioned officer in U.S. Navy history. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

