220429-N-DK042-1220 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (April 29, 2022) Ens. Mary McCray, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), gives a speech during her commissioning ceremony at ACB 1, April 29, 2022. McCray is the first female Tongan commissioned officer in U.S. Navy history. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 19:40
|Photo ID:
|7188895
|VIRIN:
|220429-N-DK042-1220
|Resolution:
|4704x3136
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Commissions First Female Tongan Officer [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy Commissions First Female Tongan Officer
Commissioning Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT