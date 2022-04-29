U.S. Navy Commissions First Female Tongan Officer

220429-N-DK042-1205 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (April 29, 2022) Ens. Mary McCray, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), gives a speech during her commissioning ceremony at ACB 1, April 29, 2022. McCray is the first female Tongan commissioned officer in U.S. Navy history. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

