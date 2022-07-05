Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    176th Wing showcase rescue Airmen, aircraft at Great Alaska Aviation Gathering [Image 2 of 9]

    176th Wing showcase rescue Airmen, aircraft at Great Alaska Aviation Gathering

    PALMER, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen with the 176th Wing showcase their HC-130J Combat King II aircraft to spectators attending the 2022 Great Alaska Aviation Gathering at the Palmer Municipal Airport in Palmer, Alaska, May 7. The Great Alaska Aviation Gathering is an annual two-day event that features indoor and outdoor static aircraft, and national and international exhibitions that promote general aviation in Alaska. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 19:35
    Photo ID: 7188881
    VIRIN: 220507-Z-CA180-2003
    Location: PALMER, AK, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    HC-130J
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    Combat King
    Great Alaska Aviation Gathering

