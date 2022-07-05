176th Wing showcase rescue Airmen, aircraft at Great Alaska Aviation Gathering

Alaska Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Eric Guzman, a recruiter with the 176th Wing, assists a young spectator attending the 2022 Great Alaska Aviation Gathering with a virtual reality game at the Palmer Municipal Airport in Palmer, Alaska, May 7. The Great Alaska Aviation Gathering is an annual two-day event that features indoor and outdoor static aircraft, and national and international exhibitions that promote general aviation in Alaska. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

