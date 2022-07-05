176th Wing showcase rescue Airmen, aircraft at Great Alaska Aviation Gathering

Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Blassi Shoogukwruk, a crew chief with the 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, describes the capabilities of the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft to a young spectator at the 2022 Great Alaska Aviation Gathering at the Palmer Municipal Airport in Palmer, Alaska, May 7. The Great Alaska Aviation Gathering is an annual two-day event that features indoor and outdoor static aircraft, and national and international exhibitions that promote general aviation in Alaska. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 19:35
|Photo ID:
|7188887
|VIRIN:
|220507-Z-CA180-2010
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|PALMER, AK, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
