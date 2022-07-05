Alaska Air National Guard Senior Airman Nick Brensier, an aircraft electrical and environmental technician with the 176th Maintenance Squadron, discusses the capabilities of the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft with a spectator at the 2022 Great Alaska Aviation Gathering at the Palmer Municipal Airport in Palmer, Alaska, May 7. The Great Alaska Aviation Gathering is an annual two-day event that features indoor and outdoor static aircraft, and national and international exhibitions that promote general aviation in Alaska. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 19:35 Photo ID: 7188890 VIRIN: 220507-Z-CA180-2015 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 3.01 MB Location: PALMER, AK, US Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 176th Wing showcase rescue Airmen, aircraft at Great Alaska Aviation Gathering [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.