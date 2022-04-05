Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAD Peninsula visits JBLE [Image 12 of 13]

    LEAD Peninsula visits JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 1st Operations Support Squadron Airfield Management briefs the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce LEAD program about the importance of their job for the mission at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 4, 2022. LEAD Peninsula introduces its class members to the major facets of the greater Peninsula community through an intensive ten-month program.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAD Peninsula visits JBLE [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    Community
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    LEAD Peninsula

