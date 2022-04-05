LEAD Peninsula visits JBLE

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alan Carroll, 633d Security Forces Combat Arms Training and Maintenance non-commissioned officer in charge, gives a mission brief and hands on presentation of various weapons defenders can be equipped with to defend assets at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 4, 2022. Since its beginning, LEAD Peninsula has graduated over 1,000 diverse and accomplished individuals.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 10:37
|Photo ID:
|7186658
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-BD665-1128
|Resolution:
|4982x3325
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
