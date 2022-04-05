Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAD Peninsula visits JBLE [Image 13 of 13]

    LEAD Peninsula visits JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alan Carroll, 633d Security Forces Combat Arms Training and Maintenance non-commissioned officer in charge, gives a mission brief and hands on presentation of various weapons defenders can be equipped with to defend assets at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 4, 2022. Since its beginning, LEAD Peninsula has graduated over 1,000 diverse and accomplished individuals.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 10:37
    Photo ID: 7186658
    VIRIN: 220504-F-BD665-1128
    Resolution: 4982x3325
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAD Peninsula visits JBLE [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    Community
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    LEAD Peninsula

