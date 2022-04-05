U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica Sporleder, 1st Operation Group Aerospace Physiology technician, briefs the usefulness of the altitude chamber for the fighter pilot community with the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce LEAD program during a tour at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 4, 2022. LEAD Peninsula has been introducing its class members to the major facets of the greater Peninsula community since 1984.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 10:37
|Photo ID:
|7186656
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-BD665-1126
|Resolution:
|6310x4211
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LEAD Peninsula visits JBLE [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT