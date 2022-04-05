LEAD Peninsula visits JBLE

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica Sporleder, 1st Operation Group Aerospace Physiology technician, briefs the usefulness of the altitude chamber for the fighter pilot community with the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce LEAD program during a tour at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 4, 2022. LEAD Peninsula has been introducing its class members to the major facets of the greater Peninsula community since 1984.

