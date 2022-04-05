Philadelphia FEB Excellence in Government Awards

NAVSUP WSS nominees competed against more than 65 nominated individuals from more than 56 government agencies in the Philadelphia area. Out of 26 medalists in nine categories, NAVSUP WSS won one silver medal and two bronze medals.

