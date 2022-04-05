Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philadelphia FEB Excellence in Government Awards [Image 3 of 3]

    Philadelphia FEB Excellence in Government Awards

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP WSS nominees competed against more than 65 nominated individuals from more than 56 government agencies in the Philadelphia area. Out of 26 medalists in nine categories, NAVSUP WSS won one silver medal and two bronze medals.

    Outstanding Achievement in the COVID Environment – Group Award - N21 Request for Variance Review Team (Bronze Medal)
    Steadfast Achievement – Individual Award - Joan Peden
    Philadelphia FEB Excellence in Government Awards

    Philadelphia Federal Executive Board recognizes NAVSUP WSS employees in 2022 Ceremony

    Civilian Awards

