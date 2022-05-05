Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outstanding Achievement in the COVID Environment – Group Award - N21 Request for Variance Review Team (Bronze Medal) [Image 1 of 3]

    Outstanding Achievement in the COVID Environment – Group Award - N21 Request for Variance Review Team (Bronze Medal)

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    The N21 Engineering Department’s Request for Variance (RFV) Review Team, received the bronze medal, for Outstanding Achievement in the COVID Environment. The team utilized the Microsoft Teams virtual work environment to reduce the median turn-around time, from RFV request to product disposition, from six months to a year, down to six days.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outstanding Achievement in the COVID Environment – Group Award - N21 Request for Variance Review Team (Bronze Medal) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civilian Awards

