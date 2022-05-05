Outstanding Achievement in the COVID Environment – Group Award - N21 Request for Variance Review Team (Bronze Medal)

The N21 Engineering Department’s Request for Variance (RFV) Review Team, received the bronze medal, for Outstanding Achievement in the COVID Environment. The team utilized the Microsoft Teams virtual work environment to reduce the median turn-around time, from RFV request to product disposition, from six months to a year, down to six days.

