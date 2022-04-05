Philadelphia Federal Executive Board recognizes NAVSUP WSS employees in 2022 Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | NAVSUP WSS nominees competed against more than 65 nominated individuals from more than...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVSUP WSS nominees competed against more than 65 nominated individuals from more than 56 government agencies in the Philadelphia area. Out of 26 medalists in nine categories, NAVSUP WSS won one silver medal and two bronze medals. see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) celebrated its federal employees’ exceptional achievements in creating a more efficient and effective government at the annual Philadelphia Federal Executive Board (FEB) Excellence in Government Awards Ceremony, May 4.



NAVSUP WSS nominees competed against more than 65 nominated individuals from more than 56 government agencies in the Philadelphia area. Out of 26 medalists in nine categories, NAVSUP WSS won one silver medal and two bronze medals.



For the first time in 3 years, NAVSUP WSS employees got the chance to celebrate their accomplishments in center city Philadelphia at the William J. Green Federal Building in-person alongside other nominees, leadership, and employees from Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, the Office of Civilian Human Resources and other supporting agencies.



“I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the significant impact you and every other federal employee has across the world,” said Antonio Ceballos, Chair of the Philadelphia FEB, in the opening remarks of the ceremony. “Your contributions are noteworthy and meaningful – and they matter. The economy and society would not function without each of you. Today we celebrate the federal workforce – our colleagues and partners!”



NAVSUP WSS’s medal winners include Timothy McCarthy receiving a silver medal in the Outstanding Achievement - Supervisor category, for his leadership skills during these unprecedented times. Tim’s leadership during the pandemic held a positive and lasting impact on each of his team members, as evidenced through his team’s continued success with a 30% backorder reduction, achievement of Supply Materiel Availability of 92.6%, and an all-time low for Non-Mission Capable Supply aircraft for F/A-18 E/F.



Joan Peden received the bronze medal in the Steadfast Achievement category for her expertise and professionalism, over the course of her 37-year career at NAVSUP WSS in a variety of financial and accounting duties. Joan has worked to completely overhaul a broken process for part number funding in Navy Enterprise Resource Planning, which ultimately saved millions of dollars.



The N21 Engineering Department’s Request for Variance (RFV) Review Team, received the bronze medal, for Outstanding Achievement in the COVID Environment. The team utilized the Microsoft Teams virtual work environment to reduce the median turn-around time, from RFV request to product disposition, from six months to a year, down to six days.



“Public service is more than a job, it's a calling,” said Lisa C. Makosewski, Executive Director, Philadelphia FEB. “Thank you for your leadership.”



NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support is one of eleven commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil.



For more news and information from NAVSUP WSS, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/navsupwss.