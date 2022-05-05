Steadfast Achievement – Individual Award - Joan Peden

Joan Peden received the bronze medal in the Steadfast Achievement category for her expertise and professionalism, over the course of her 37-year career at NAVSUP WSS in a variety of financial and accounting duties. Joan has worked to completely overhaul a broken process for part number funding in Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), which ultimately saved millions of dollars.
Philadelphia Federal Executive Board recognizes NAVSUP WSS employees in 2022 Ceremony
