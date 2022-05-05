Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steadfast Achievement – Individual Award - Joan Peden [Image 2 of 3]

    Steadfast Achievement – Individual Award - Joan Peden

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Joan Peden received the bronze medal in the Steadfast Achievement category for her expertise and professionalism, over the course of her 37-year career at NAVSUP WSS in a variety of financial and accounting duties. Joan has worked to completely overhaul a broken process for part number funding in Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), which ultimately saved millions of dollars.

