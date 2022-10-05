220510-N-ZE328-1004 NAPLES, Italy (May 10, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) pulls into Naples, Italy for a scheduled port visit, May 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Kelsey Trinh)

