220510-N-FB730-1016 NAPLES, Italy (May 10, 2022) Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), mans the bridge during a sea and anchor detail as the ship pulls into Naples, Italy for a scheduled port visit, May 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

