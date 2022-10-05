Truman Arrives In Naples

NAPLES, Italy - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) arrived in the Bay of Naples, Italy for a scheduled port visit, May 10.



This is the first visit by a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier to Naples in six years and presents another opportunity to strengthen relationships with a NATO founding member and critical Ally. This is Truman’s second visit to Italy in 2022, the first being their port visit to Trieste April 23.



“The friendship we have enjoyed with Italy during this deployment has been second to none,” said Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8. “The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group’s partnership with the Italian Navy has been integral to the success of this deployment, and for our Sailors to have the chance to experience and learn more about the country’s rich history and culture further builds upon our strong relationship.”



The already strong bonds of partnership is acutely felt in Naples, which hosts the headquarters of Commander, Naval Forces Europe and Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet (NAVEUR-NAVAF/SIXTHFLT) and Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples. This visit, to the U.S. Navy’s command and control headquarters in Europe reinforces the strategic importance of the U.S.-Italy relationship.



Sailors from Truman, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 will participate in a cleanup and maintenance project at the Capua Colosseum; the second largest colosseum of the Roman Empire and home to Spartacus in its day.



“We’re fortunate to have these opportunities to learn a little history and give back to the international community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Steven Hervey, the command religious ministry department principle assistant. "I am looking forward to visiting a site where Roman Gladiators were trained so our Sailors can learn their history and be inspired by their warrior ethos."



Sailors will also be able to indulge in local foods, art, history and outdoor excursions, all while embracing warm hospitality of southern Italy.



“Fostering these relationships with our Italian partners is important not only for Truman, but for NATO as a whole. We thank them for hosting us and for all the Italian experiences offered to our Sailors,” said Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). “For many of our Sailors this is their first opportunity to see renowned, historic landmarks like St. Peter’s Basilica, Pompeii, and the Colosseum. I know this port visit - both the experience and hospitality of the Italian people - will stay with them for years to come.”



Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG); additional elements include the nine squadrons of CVW 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan; the staff and guided-missile destroyers of DESRON 28 commanded by Capt. Todd Zenner, which include: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.



The HSTCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security, and to reassure Allies and Partners throughout Europe and Africa.



