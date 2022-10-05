220510-N-ZE328-1019 NAPLES, Italy (May 10, 2022) Sailors raise the national ensign on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as the ship pulls into Naples, Italy for a scheduled port visit, May 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Kelsey Trinh)

