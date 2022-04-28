Aircrew from the 492nd and 494th Fighter Squadrons conduct range training operations from the War Room during Point Blank 22-02 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Apr. 28, 2022. Exercises like Point Blank sharpen combat readiness, increase tactical proficiency, and demonstrate collective commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 04:12 Photo ID: 7186225 VIRIN: 220428-F-TF632-0021 Resolution: 5371x3574 Size: 1.37 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing Hosts Simulated Engagement during Point Blank 22-02 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.