    Liberty Wing Hosts Simulated Engagement during Point Blank 22-02 [Image 3 of 4]

    Liberty Wing Hosts Simulated Engagement during Point Blank 22-02

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 492nd and 494th Fighter Squadrons conduct range training operations from the War Room during Point Blank 22-02 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Apr. 28, 2022. Point Blank 22-02 demonstrates the 48th Fighter Wing’s ability to work collectively with NATO partners to effectively deter adversarial aggression and maintain stability within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 04:12
    Photo ID: 7186224
    VIRIN: 220428-F-TF632-0016
    Resolution: 4371x2908
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing Hosts Simulated Engagement during Point Blank 22-02 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAF
    48th OSS
    Point Blank 22-02

