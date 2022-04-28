Aircrew from the 492nd and 494th Fighter Squadrons conduct range training operations from the War Room during Point Blank 22-02 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Apr. 28, 2022. Point Blank 22-02 demonstrates the 48th Fighter Wing’s ability to work collectively with NATO partners to effectively deter adversarial aggression and maintain stability within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 04:12 Photo ID: 7186224 VIRIN: 220428-F-TF632-0016 Resolution: 4371x2908 Size: 1.17 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing Hosts Simulated Engagement during Point Blank 22-02 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.