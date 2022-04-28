Liberty Wing Hosts Simulated Engagement during Point Blank 22-02

Aircrew from the 492nd and 494th Fighter Squadrons conduct range training operations from the War Room during Point Blank 22-02 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Apr. 28, 2022. The exercise is a low-cost initiative created to increase tactical proficiency of Department of Defense and Ministry of Defense forces stationed within the United Kingdom and Europe alongside NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

