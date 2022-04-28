Liberty Wing Hosts Simulated Engagement during Point Blank 22-02

Aircrew from the 492nd and 494th Fighter Squadrons conduct range training operations from the War Room during Point Blank 22-02 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Apr. 28, 2022. The Airmen assess real time engagements of aircraft flying in the Military Operating Area and act as Range Training Operators, estimating if simulated munitions would have made contact with the target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

Date Posted: 05.10.2022
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB