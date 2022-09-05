220509-N-WF272-1830 PHILADELPHIA (May 9, 2022) An Abraham Lincoln High School student experiences the Navy’s virtual reality asset, the “Nimitz,” during a Navy Promotional Day (NPD) Philadelphia, May 9, 2022. An NPD is a proprietary recruitment program built specifically for the purpose of attracting the brightest, diverse high school and college prospects, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers. The purpose of a NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges, and to promote Navy awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

Navy Promotional Day Philadelphia [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Diana Quinlan