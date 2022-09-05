Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Promotional Day Philadelphia [Image 7 of 10]

    Navy Promotional Day Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220509-N-WF272-1742 PHILADELPHIA (May 9, 2022) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Anjolina Johnson, a native of Philadelphia assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia while on Recruiting Assistance leave Program duty, speaks to Abraham Lincoln High School students during a Navy Promotional Day (NPD) Philadelphia, May 9, 2022. An NPD is a proprietary recruitment program built specifically for the purpose of attracting the brightest, diverse high school and college prospects, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers. The purpose of a NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges, and to promote Navy awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Promotional Day Philadelphia [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

