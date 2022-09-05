Navy Promotional Day Philadelphia

220509-N-WF272-1071 PHILADELPHIA (May 9, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Bioletta Dallas, left, and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Ameenah Elijah, both natives of Philadelphia and assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speak to an Abraham Lincoln High School student during a Navy Promotional Day (NPD) Philadelphia, May 9, 2022. An NPD is a proprietary recruitment program built specifically for the purpose of attracting the brightest, diverse high school and college prospects, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers. The purpose of a NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges, and to promote Navy awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

