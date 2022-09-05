Navy Promotional Day Philadelphia

220509-N-WF272-1187 PHILADELPHIA (May 9, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Kwazel Bertrand, a native of Nashville, Tenn., admissions counselor assigned to the United States Naval Academy, speaks to Abraham Lincoln High School students during a Navy Promotional Day (NPD) Philadelphia, May 9, 2022. An NPD is a proprietary recruitment program built specifically for the purpose of attracting the brightest, diverse high school and college prospects, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers. The purpose of a NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges, and to promote Navy awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

