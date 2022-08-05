An F-16 Flighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighting Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, to participate in a week-long Agile Combat Employment training exercise aimed at enhancing multi-capable Airmen’s skillset, May 8, 2022. Wake turbulence is a function of an aircraft producing lift, resulting in the formation of two counter-rotating vortices trailing behind the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7185859
|VIRIN:
|220508-F-PM645-0852
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wake turbulence F-16 Fighting Falcon [Image 3 of 3], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT