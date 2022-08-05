Wake turbulence F-16 Fighting Falcon

An F-16 Flighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighting Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, to participate in a week-long Agile Combat Employment training exercise aimed at enhancing multi-capable Airmen’s skillset, May 8, 2022. Wake turbulence is a function of an aircraft producing lift, resulting in the formation of two counter-rotating vortices trailing behind the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

