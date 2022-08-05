Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wake turbulence F-16 Fighting Falcon [Image 3 of 3]

    Wake turbulence F-16 Fighting Falcon

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Flighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighting Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, to participate in a week-long Agile Combat Employment training exercise aimed at enhancing multi-capable Airmen’s skillset, May 8, 2022. Wake turbulence is a function of an aircraft producing lift, resulting in the formation of two counter-rotating vortices trailing behind the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 18:33
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
