Manny Monday

U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, oversees the Crucible training grounds on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 9, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by: Lance Cpl. Max J, Noel)

