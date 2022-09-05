Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Manny Monday [Image 3 of 5]

    Manny Monday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Max Noel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, inspects an obstacle on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 9, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by: Cpl. Max J, Noel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 17:36
    Photo ID: 7183685
    VIRIN: 220509-M-CA809-1552
    Resolution: 5626x3298
    Size: 12.18 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manny Monday [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Manny Monday
    Manny Monday
    Manny Monday
    Manny Monday
    Manny Monday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARINES
    Recruit Training
    MCRD SD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT