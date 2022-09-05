U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, inspects an obstacle on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 9, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by: Cpl. Max J, Noel)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 17:36
|Photo ID:
|7183684
|VIRIN:
|220509-M-CA809-1523
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Manny Monday [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
