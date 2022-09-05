Manny Monday

U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, low crawls through an obstacle on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 9, 2022. Low crawling helps Manny stay in shape and it is one of his favorite movements. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by: Cpl. Max J, Noel)

