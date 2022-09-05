U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, low crawls through an obstacle on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 9, 2022. Low crawling helps Manny stay in shape and it is one of his favorite movements. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by: Cpl. Max J, Noel)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 17:36
|Photo ID:
|7183683
|VIRIN:
|220509-M-CA809-1460
|Resolution:
|5373x3170
|Size:
|21.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny Monday [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
