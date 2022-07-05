Park Ranger Ashley Novar of the Keystone Lake Project Office waits to speak with visitors to her water safety booth at Mayfest in downtown Tulsa, May 7. USACE provided rangers for three water safety booths across Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 11:58
|Photo ID:
|7182196
|VIRIN:
|220507-A-PO406-0002
|Resolution:
|3344x2184
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE pulls off weekend water safety trifecta [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE pulls off weekend water safety trifecta
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT