Park Ranger Ashley Novar of the Keystone Lake Project Office worked the USACE booth at Mayfest in downtown Tulsa, May 7. Tulsa District provided park rangers for three water safety booths throughout Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 11:58
|Photo ID:
|7182195
|VIRIN:
|220507-A-PO406-0003
|Resolution:
|2872x1792
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE pulls off weekend water safety trifecta [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE pulls off weekend water safety trifecta
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT