Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE pulls off weekend water safety trifecta [Image 1 of 2]

    USACE pulls off weekend water safety trifecta

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Park Ranger Ashley Novar of the Keystone Lake Project Office worked the USACE booth at Mayfest in downtown Tulsa, May 7. Tulsa District provided park rangers for three water safety booths throughout Oklahoma.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 11:58
    Photo ID: 7182195
    VIRIN: 220507-A-PO406-0003
    Resolution: 2872x1792
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE pulls off weekend water safety trifecta [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE pulls off weekend water safety trifecta
    USACE pulls off weekend water safety trifecta

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE pulls off weekend water safety trifecta

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Water
    SAfety
    Engineer
    Safe
    Oklahoma
    Tulsa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT