The first full weekend of May, the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers participated three separate water safety events in Oklahoma, May 7.
Park ranger Justin Barnes, of the Copan Lake Office, and park rangers Alex Bilinsky and Lauren Enloe of the Keystone Lake Office operated the Safe Kids Day water safety booth at Oklahoma City Zoo.
Park Ranger Ashley Novar of the Keystone Lake Project Office worked the USACE booth at Mayfest in downtown Tulsa.
Park Ranger Josh Glazebrook and Cheri Dixon of the Fort Gibson Lake Office worked the Salina Highbanks Speedway Water Safety Night.
Overall, district representatives engaged in thousands of water safety contacts to elevate water safety into the daily consciousness of the recreating public.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 11:58
|Story ID:
|420269
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE pulls off weekend water safety trifecta, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT