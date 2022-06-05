Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón, 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs craftsman, interacts with an attendee during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2022. Yokota hosted a tour for Japanese aviation enthusiasts to enhance their understanding of 374th Airlift Wing’s mission and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7181436
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-DY012-0317
|Resolution:
|6878x4585
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts tour for Japanese aviation enthusiasts for the first time [Image 8 of 8], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT