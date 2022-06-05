Aircraft enthusiasts take photos inside of a C-130J Super Hercules during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2022. Attendees were given the opportunity to tour a C-130J Super Hercules, a UH-1N Iroquois and a CV-22 Osprey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7181430
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-DY012-0111
|Resolution:
|6800x4533
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts tour for Japanese aviation enthusiasts for the first time [Image 8 of 8], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT