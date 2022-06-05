Aircraft enthusiasts take photos inside of a C-130J Super Hercules during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2022. Attendees were given the opportunity to tour a C-130J Super Hercules, a UH-1N Iroquois and a CV-22 Osprey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 23:15 Photo ID: 7181430 VIRIN: 220506-F-DY012-0111 Resolution: 6800x4533 Size: 3.41 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota hosts tour for Japanese aviation enthusiasts for the first time [Image 8 of 8], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.